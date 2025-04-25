London, Apr 25 (AP) Heavyweight boxing looks to be getting another fight for the undisputed championship, with Oleksandr Usyk set to meet Daniel Dubois in a rematch in July.

The fight will take place on July 19 in London's Wembley Stadium as reported by The Ring Magazine, a publication owned by Turki Alalshikh — chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority and the organizer of boxing events for the kingdom.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

The bout hasn't been officially confirmed by either of the Usyk or Dubois camps.

The 38-year-old Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts and is undefeated as a pro, stopped Dubois in the ninth round of a controversial first fight between them in Poland in August 2023.

Also Read | El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Final Winners Ahead of Spanish Knockout Cup 2024-25 Summit Clash.

In the fifth round, the fight was halted for what the referee ruled a low blow by Dubois which sent his rival to the canvas, with replays showing the punch hitting around Usyk's belt.

It was not given as a knockdown, no points were deducted from Dubois, and Usyk was given time to recover.

Dubois is the IBF champion after that title was relinquished by Usyk when the Ukrainian chose to fight in a rematch against Tyson Fury in December.

Usyk won that contest in Saudi Arabia, like he did their first bout in May, which was the first fight for the undisputed championship since 2000.

Dubois beat fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in his first fight as IBF champ in September, securing a fifth-round knockout in a dominant performance. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)