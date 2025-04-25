One of the biggest sporting rivalries takes place come Sunday (April 27), when Barcelona locks horns with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final. Dubbed 'El Clasico', the Barcelona vs Real Madrid football clash attracts eyeballs from around the world, making even oblivious sports fans tune into their contest. Barcelona are coming off a win in their last El Clasico final when Blaugrana beat Los Blancos 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana Final, making this final a must-win for Real Madrid. On Which Channel Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Spanish Knockout Cup EL Clasico Match Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

As far as Copa del Rey Finals are concerned, the El Clasico have taken place just seven times in the summit clash since the start of the competition in 1903. Barcelona have claimed the Copa del Rey a record 31 times, while Real Madrid have won the trophy 20 times, however, Los Blancos have a slight edge in El Clasico Spanish Knockout Cup Finals, winning four, while Barca have come out victorious on three occasions. In this article, we take a look at the last five El Clasico Copa del Rey Finals.

Last Five El Clasico Copa del Rey Results

El Clasico Season Result Real Madrid vs Barcelona 1973-74 4-0 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 1982-83 2-1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid 1989-90 2-0 Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010-11 1-0 Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2013-14 2-1

Copa del Rey 2013-14 Final

In one of the most remembered tournament finals, Gareth Bale's stunning goal gave Real Madrid their second-last Copa del Rey trophy in the past decade. Bale single-handedly converted a chance into a match-winning effort that saw Real Madrid successfully defend the title.

Gareth Bale's Late Winner

Gareth Bale vs Barcelona 💨 In the Copa del Rey final on this day in 2014pic.twitter.com/z3hmbxXfwA — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) April 16, 2025

Copa del Rey 2010-11 Final

Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in a Copa del Rey final after 21 years, which saw the contest go into extra time. Cristiano Ronaldo shone for Los Blancos in the extra time, scoring a memorable header to help Jose Mourinho's side lift the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It for Real Madrid

20 de abril 2011 Se cumplen 13 años de la victoria del Real Madrid frente al Barça en la final de Copa del Rey. El gol de Cristiano Ronaldo en el minuto 103 dió al Real Madrid CF la Copa 18 años después. pic.twitter.com/qwy9jlnbka — ▪️ Macroski ▪️ (@MMacroski) April 19, 2024

Copa del Rey 1989-90 Final

In a one-sided contest, Barcelona prevailed over Real Madrid, successfully clinching back the title from Los Blancos' grasp. Guillermo Amor and Julio Salinas scored for Barcelona, which came in as late as the 68th and 90th minutes.

Copa del Rey 1982-83 Final

A nail-biter final saw Barcelona just clinch the trophy from below Real Madrid's feet with Marcos Alonso scoring in stoppage time to secure a title. Victor Munoz slammed the opening goal for Barca, while Carlos Gonzalez leveled the score for Los Blancos.

Copa del Rey 1973-74 Final

In the 1973-74 final, Real Madrid breezed past Barcelona and won an El Clasico Copa del Rey summit clash for the second time after their first win in 1936. Apart from the opening goal, all the remaining three came in the second-half of the clash.

