Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured the son of Uttarakhand and world-famous player Lakshya Sen for India's historic Thomas Cup victory at Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of 15 lakh to Lakshya Sen for the historic victory of the Thomas Cup and 10 lakhs to Lakshya Sen for winning the All England tournament last year. While congratulating Lakshya Sen for victory in Thomas Cup, he said that Lakshya Sen has done the work of honouring all of us too. Taking inspiration from our new budding players, Lakshya Sen will be able to showcase their talent in the country and the world.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

The Chief Minister said that Lakshya Sen has made Bal Mithai a brand by presenting Bal Mithai of Almora during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it is also a symbol of the special attachment of Prime Minister Modi towards Uttarakhand. "Along with sports, we get lessons from the Prime Minister about the new work culture and work behaviour in various other fields," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there are no shortcuts in sports. The hard work and sweat of the player help him to get the medal. Like Arjun of Mahabharata, Lakshya Sen has enhanced the country's pride by defeating the 14-time winning team of Indonesia. This victory will inspire Lakshya Sen to feel new responsibility and win the Olympics, we all have a feeling for him. When any of our son or daughter progresses on the strength of his talent, then everyone's feeling gets attached to him.

Also Read | French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop Advances to Second Round.

The Chief Minister said that sports policy has been prepared to provide proper opportunities and environment to the talented sportspersons of the state in sports competitions. This will give better chances to the players living in normal circumstances to showcase their talent.

He said that from the point of view of development, churning is being done on a large scale for Uttarakhand to move ahead in every field. From the preparation of the general budget to the implementation of development plans, their views and suggestions have been invited by interacting with subject experts and intellectuals of various fields. It is our endeavour for public participation in the development of the state.

On this occasion, Lakshya Sen said that this time in Thomas Cup we played for the country for the first time as an A-team. He said that in future also his efforts will be made to illuminate the name of the country with his sports talent. He also thanked the Chief Minister for felicitating him.Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar and Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar also congratulated Lakshya Sen in their address. He said that sports competitions are a symbol of national spirit.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, President of Uttaranchal Badminton Association Alaknanda Ashok, Director Sports GS Rawat, Joint Director Sports Dharmendra Bhatt, Lakshya Sen's father and coach D.K. Young were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)