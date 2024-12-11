Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Star Indian forward Vandana Katariya believes the inaugural Women's Hockey India League will strengthen the talent flow to the national team, besides offering the players a never-before opportunity to "mingle with international players."

Returning after a seven-year hiatus, the league, to be held from December 28 to February 5, will feature a women's competition for the first time.

"As everyone can see in the previous editions, the men's team got a chance to mingle with international players, raise their confidence levels and it has helped the team immensely and they are getting medals on a consistent basis now," Vandana said in an HIL release.

"I expect the same effect when the Women's HIL begins with four teams this year. This will be a good opportunity for players who could not make the cut for the National Camp to showcase their potential and grow under different coaches.

"It will also help strengthen the conveyor belt of talent coming into the Indian women's hockey team."

A veteran of 317 matches with 158 goals, the 32-year-old will lead the forward line of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the inaugural edition.

"When the HIL was running for the men, I used to watch those matches and dream that I would one day play in a league like this. I cannot believe it is a reality now and we are just over a month away from starting the league," said Vandana, who was bought by the Bengal franchise for Rs 10.5 lakh at the HIL auction.

"The women's team is looking at it as an opportunity to showcase potential. Playing with the best players in the world will undoubtedly improve our performance and confidence," she added.

In addition to Vandana, Bengal Tigers have a strong Indian core comprising Udita, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Mahima Choudhary and Sushila Chanu.

Vandana will also share the dressing room with Olympic bronze medallist Fiona Crackles and Grace Stewart, a three-time Olympian from Australia.

They also have a few young Indian prospects on the team like Jyothi Edula, Mumuni Das and Lalrinpuii.

"The Women's HIL is a chance for me to show my capabilities so that I can maintain my place in the Indian Team but as a forward. I will concentrate equally on building good chemistry with all the players in the team.

"The League is also bound to take a few players out of their shells and make them more comfortable," she added. 7/21/2024

