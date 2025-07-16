New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 12 and will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

The registration for the race categories, including half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability, will commence on July 17 and will remain open till September 19.

The launch event was attended by Delhi's sports minister Ashish Sood and tourism minister Kapil Mishra among others.

Commenting on the 20th edition of the event, Anil Singh, MD of Procam International, the promoters of the race said: "This 20th year of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is deeply emotional for us more than a milestone; it's a celebration of a legacy built step by step, year after year.

"What started as a vision to create a world-class sporting event in India has grown into a symbol of resilience, community, and hope. We've witnessed runners turn into role models, streets transform into stories of courage, and a city come alive with purpose."

Also part of the event was former India hockey team skipper and current junior men's hockey team coach PR Sreejesh and Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia.

