Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said young batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well.

India defeated West Indies by eight runs in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Pant (52) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) had played crucial knocks to help India post 186/5 in the 20 overs in the second T2oI.

"When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can't be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people.

"We are focusing on giving chances to everyone, where we see them fit for the team. And we are trying to take it forward from there," he added.

West Indies needed 25 runs in the last over and Rovman Powell whacked two sixes in the third and fourth delivery. However, Harshal Patel kept his calm and took India home.

"After getting hit for two sixes, the talk was to try bowling outside off, but then he ultimately backed himself. There's obviously pressure in the game, but as individuals, we tend to not think too much and just focus on our skill rather than thinking too much," said Pant.

The India wicket-keeper batter also said the team is looking to explore as many options as possible when asked about whether they were considering Harshal as the designated death bowling option.

"There's still time for the World Cup, so the plan is to try out as many options and create as many positions as possible. So we're trying too many options, whatever seems right for the team would be decided," said Pant.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. (ANI)

