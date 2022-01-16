Melbourne, Jan 16 (AP) A court hearing for tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation in Australia ended Sunday and a verdict was expected within hours.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Reacts to Virat Kohli Quitting Test Captaincy, Says ‘His Decision is Personal’.

The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday.

The Australian government cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. (AP)

Also Read | AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test 2021-22 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Hosts Ahead Despite England’s Fightback.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)