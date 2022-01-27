New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Winner of the Preliminary Round of the first-ever Fit India Quiz, Divyanshu Chamoli, expressed happiness after achieving the feat.

Results of the nationwide competition organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have revealed that two students from Uttar Pradesh have outperformed students from all other states to become the top scorers of the Preliminary Round.

While Divyanshu Chamoli of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida, won the top spot, he was closely followed by Shashwat Mishra of Sunbeam School, Lahartara, Varanasi.

"I am very happy to win this Khelo India Quiz. In this quiz, there were a lot of participants participating from my school and various other schools. I am very happy to see my name in the newspaper after winning the quiz," Divyanshu told ANI.

"There were 75 questions in the Preliminary round which we were supposed to fill in 45 minutes. The questions were on the history of Indian sports, Olympic Games and Asian Games. My quiz went very well and I was thinking to score 73 to 74," he added.

The preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz saw participants from 13,502 schools from more than 659 districts across the country, out of which students of 361 schools across 36 States and Union Territories have now been shortlisted for the State Rounds. The Quiz has prize money of 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the quiz.

"I was very happy to know that I have topped in the entire country. My school informed me that I have topped in the country. I was very happy to know that there were approximately 40,000 students participating from different schools," said Divyanshu.

"I would like to give credit to the Principal ma'am of my school, teachers, my parents and my friends," he added.

The Preliminary Round of the quiz was conducted by the National Testing Agency, the same institution that conducts the IIT and JEE entrance exams. Top scorers of the Preliminary round will move into the state round and compete to become their respective state champions. (ANI)

