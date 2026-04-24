Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced that a special goalkeeping camp for the Indian Women's Hockey Team is currently being held from April 22 to May 2 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The camp is conducted by David Williamson and overseen by the team's Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne.

Savita, Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Madhuri Kindo are part of this special camp, which aims to further strengthen India's goalkeeping unit ahead of a crucial international calendar, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for Today’s IPL 2026 Match.

The camp is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, as they continue to contribute toward the development of women's hockey in India. They also supported the recently concluded 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2026.

David Williamson is a highly experienced hockey coach from Northern Ireland who has been part of the US Women's National Team coaching staff for a significant period. He also served as an assistant coach for Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) in 2025, bringing extensive international experience in goalkeeping development.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Greets Fans and Cuts Birthday Cake Outside Mumbai Home (Watch Video).

Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, stated, "The goalkeepers did really well during the recent Argentina tour, showing strong performances against quality opposition. With crucial tournaments coming up from June onwards, this is a great time to have a focused training camp like this."

"We also have goalkeepers from the junior team train alongside the senior players. This exposure will be extremely valuable for their development and help prepare them for the transition to the senior level in the near future," he added.

Veteran Indian goalkeeper Savita stated, "It is always encouraging for us as players to see this kind of support coming into women's hockey. It is also a great opportunity for younger athletes coming through the system. When young girls see the kind of backing hockey is getting today, it gives them confidence and belief that they can go far. Support like this from Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, will definitely play an important role in growing women's hockey in the country."

Devyani Rana, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia stated, "Our partnership with Hockey India is rooted in a shared belief that investing in women's sport creates change that endures. When junior players train alongside seniors in a conducive environment, the impact reshapes their understanding of greater possibilities. Through Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we are committed to being a meaningful part of that transformation for Indian women's hockey at the grassroots" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)