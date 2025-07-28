New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Harsh Tyagi, a prolific Delhi cricketer and now participating as Vice-Captain for Outer Delhi Warriors, attended the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 School Juniors Finals Cup Tournament, according to a release from DPL.

The DPL T20 Juniors match was a good finals competitive tournament culled our between Modern Barakhamba School and DPS RK Puram.

To cheer on grassroots participation and for the players who build their season well until the finals, the Vice-Captain of Outer Delhi Warriors extended his stay, making it his mission to support the tournament, showcasing high energy and excitement.

The competition saw an enthusiastic and impressive turnout from both Modern Barakhamba School and DPS RK Puram, with their participation in the finals. The tournament also witnessed Modern Barakhamba School emerging victorious with great efforts from the performances of the players, while being lauded and commended by none other than the Vice Captain of the Outer Delhi Warriors Franchise.

Tyagi's endorsement also emphasised the Delhi and District Cricket Association's high level of organisation in Junior sports, particularly in light of Delhi's competitive sports landscape.

Talking on attending DPL T20 School Junior Finals tournament and enjoying the support shown by DDCA for junior cricket, Tyagi shares, "The School Juniors tournament between Modern Barakhamba School and DPS RK Puram was a very good experience. I am thankful to Outer Delhi Warriors for giving me an opportunity to participate in this tournament. I am also thankful to Delhi & District Cricket Association for organizing this tournament which will improve school cricket. It is a good opportunity for the students to do well in this tournament and get selected for DPL, Ranji Trophy, IPL etc. I had a good time and wanna applaud the efforts of DDCA on giving so much focus on Junior Cricketing events such as the DPL Junior finals."

Showing enthusiastic support on Harsh's endorsement and Participation in Junior Tournament, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting as well as CEO of the team's inaugural campaign, commented, "It's a great endorsement when emerging talents like Harsh Tyagi show encouragement and support for junior players participating in grassroot tournaments. Aspiring cricket players, especially those who like the junior tournaments, can greatly benefit from this support and presence, strengthening the conviction that professional cricket can merit with efforts such as those from the Delhi and District Cricket Association. We would also like to congratulate and laud Modern Barakhamba School's efforts of coming out victorious in today's finals. There is a good future ahead."

The Outer Delhi Warriors remain committed to nurturing talent and contributing meaningfully to Delhi's dynamic cricketing landscape. As they gear up for the upcoming Delhi Premier League campaign, the franchise is confident that their well-balanced squad especially with emerging players like Harsh Tyagi can prove inspiration for Delhi's cricketing ecosystem. (ANI)

