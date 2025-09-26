Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested? Will India make changes to the playing XI vs Sri Lanka? As the final game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round approaches, fans might have these questions. India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The Dubai International Stadium is going to host the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and it is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

The IND vs SL match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round is a dead rubber with the outcome having no bearing whatsoever on the tournament. India have become the first team to enter the Asia Cup 2025 final and they did so with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super 4 round. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team will now take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28.

Sri Lanka, in stark contrast, have already been eliminated from the race to make it to the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Charith Asalanka-led side was knocked out after losses to Bangladesh and then Pakistan in the Super 4 stage and now, the best they can do is to end their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a high. For India, the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, the IND vs SL match will offer a chance to test some of the players who haven't had many opportunities and also gain momentum ahead of the big IND vs PAK final. India vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win IND vs SL T20I?

Again, there would also be this thought process that the winning combination shouldn't be tinkered with, especially with the IND vs PAK final in a couple of days. In this article, we shall take a look at India's likely XI for the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match.

Top-Order: While there might be the temptation to rest either Abhishek Sharma or Shubman Gill, India might want to persist with the combination which has been pretty successful thus far in the Asia Cup 2025. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have batted with aggression and intent at the top of the order and would look to carry on in the same way against Sri Lanka as well. Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, would bat at number three instead of Shivam Dub,e who came out at that position against Bangladesh and will want to be amongst the runs ahead of the IND vs PAK final.

Middle-Order: Tilak Varma will bat at number four and would hope to put in a solid show with the willow. Now, the middle-order is where India can afford to experiment a bit and rest some of the key players. Hardik Pandya has had a decent time so far in the Asia Cup 2025, but he might be rested for this match. In Hardik Pandya's place, India might include someone like Rinku Singh at number five. Sanju Samson, who hasn't yet made a mark with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025, might make way for Jitesh Sharma. Shivam Dube will likely retain his place in India's playing XI vs Sri Lanka. Should India decide not to tinker much with the winning combination, Hardik Pandya will play. IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Super Four Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel have been the key all-rounders India have fallen back on. While Hardik Pandya has bowled up front with the new ball, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel have come in the middle-overs mostly and controlled the game. The fact that Hardik Pandya also got some game time with the bat against Bangladesh, where he scored 38 runs off 29 balls, is also a positive for India.

Bowlers: With India having made the final already, there might be the temptation to rest Jasprit Bumrah. And in this place, Arshdeep Singh would be included in India's playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel will continue to form a three-pronged spin attack, which has been pretty effective thus far in the Asia Cup 2025.

India's Likely Playing XI vs Sri Lanka

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya/Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 02:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).