Augusta, Apr 7 (AP) Vijay Singh withdrew from the Masters on Monday citing an injury, the first time the former champion is not at Augusta National since making his debut in 1994.

The Masters did not provide details on the injury for the 62-year-old Singh. He tied for 18th on Sunday at the PGA Tour Champions event in Florida.

This is the 25-year anniversary of Singh's victory at the Masters, when he withstood a cast of contenders in the final round that included Tiger Woods, David Duval and Ernie Els.

Singh also won the PGA Championship twice during his Hall of Fame career.

The field at the Masters is 95 players, still the largest since there were 97 players in 2015. (AP)

