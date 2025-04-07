Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at their iconic home ground, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both sides are going through a similar journey in the present league, having four points each, with loss in the opening games, victories in the second and fourth ones, and loss in the third as well. KKR are above LSG in the IPL 2025 points table, only for a slightly better NRR. This will be the third game for KKR at home, having won the last one, and losing the first one, which followed controversy over the pitch. Digvesh Rathi Meets His Idol Sunil Narine As Rishabh Pant Introduces Him to Kolkata Knight Riders Star At Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is the 21st overall Indian Premier League 2025 match, and the fifth for both sides concerned. Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the worst performers of IPL 2025 after the first three matches, sitting at the bottom of the table. But, a resounding win in the fourth match, by a huge 80-run margin against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home have paved them to mid-table. Lucknow Super Giants had a close match against Mumbai Indians in their last outing, having the last laugh after winning by 12 runs. LSG have also been mediocre so far.

Kolkata Weather Live

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 8. The weather in Kolkata for the match is expected to be clear, ideal for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius during match start, but might dip to 27 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. KKR vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 21.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens has been the one of controversy in IPL 2025. There has been a tussle between the pitch curator and KKR, over having some benefit for the spinners. We have seen a lot of high scores in Kolkata in recent times, so it would be interesting to see if the pitch offers some changes aiding spinners or stays the same as in the previous too. But, one thing is for sure, teams should opt to chase after winning the toss, as the dew impacts the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).