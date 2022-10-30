Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Vikash Kandola pulled off a magnificent super raid to hand Bengaluru Bulls a 37-31 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

The two teams were locked at 30-30 in the last few minutes of the match.

Bharat effected a fantastic raid in the seventh minute and helped his team inflict an all out to take a massive lead at 10-3.

Raiders Neeraj Narwal, Bharat and Vikash Kandola kept picking up points as the Bulls widened their lead at 16-6.

However, Jaipur's Bhavani Rajput carried out a super raid in the 17th minute and reduced the gap between the two sides.

Arjun Deshwal also joined the party as the Panthers continued their fightback. Soon after, Sunil Kumar tackled Narwal to effect an all out as his side levelled the scores at 19-19 at the end of the first half.

