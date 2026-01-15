New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to its director, M Nazmul Islam, over controversial remarks made in public against the country's cricketers.

This comes amid growing backlash from cricketers, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issuing an ultimatum demanding the resignation of BCB Director M Nazmul Islam over his remarks targeting senior players, including former captain Tamim Iqbal.

"The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings, " the BCB statement read as per ESPNCricinfo.

According to ESPNCricinfo, some board directors contacted the CWAB president, Mohammad Mithun, on Wednesday, offering to make Nazmul stand down from his role as the finance committee chairman. However, CWAB president Mithun said the cricketers' call for the boycott remained in place.

Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amid uncertainty about Bangladesh's visit to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former men's team captain Tamim Iqbal said the BCB should resolve the issue through dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made this statement on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on January 9. (ANI)

