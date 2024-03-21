Prague, Mar 21 (AP) Viktoria Plzen was fined 30,000 euros (USD 32,700) by UEFA for objects being thrown by its fan in the Europa Conference League.

The Czech Republic club was also ordered to partially close its stadium where its diehard fans sit. The order was suspended for a probation period of two years.

Also Read | Italy vs Venezuela, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ITA vs VEN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Plzen said three fans threw objects and one of them hit Servette Geneva goalkeeper Frick with a cup in the March 14 game.

The behaviour was "unacceptable," Plzen said on Thursday, adding it was taking legal advice about further steps to punish the fans.

Also Read | Portugal vs Sweden, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs SWE on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Plzen won the game 3-1 on penalties after both legs ended goalless in regulation time. Plzen will meet last year's runner-up Fiorentina in the quarterfinals of the third-tier European competition. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)