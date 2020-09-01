New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has announced that her second test for coronavirus returned negative.

However, she will remain under isolation as a precautionary measure.

"I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers," Phogat tweeted.

On August 28, Phogat had announced that she had contracted coronavirus and as a result, she had to miss the National Sports Awards 2020 virtual event. Phogat won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

"Really sad about missing the awards ceremony on National Sports Day today. Heartiest congratulations to all the awardees. I would like to profusely thank the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for finding me worthy of this prestigious recognition! Jai Hind," Phogat tweeted on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday virtually conferred the National Sports and Adventure Award 2020.

Kovind presented Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar.

A record 74 athletes of the country were honoured on hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand's 115th birth anniversary. (ANI)

