Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on Barcelona when he expressed his desire to leave the club through a burofax. The Argentine wants to leave the Blaugranas in the summer and despite his contract ending in 2021, believes that a clause in his contract allows him to move on for free. And with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future with the Catalan in doubts, several teams are looking at possible opportunities to sign him. Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Set to Meet Lionel Messi's Father Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Despite Lionel Messi wanting out, Barcelona remain adamant that they will not sell their record goal-scorer and if any club wants to sign him they just pay his release clause of €700 million in full. And with clubs looking to gather the record-breaking amount to acquire the Argentine’s services, a Stuttgart fan has taken matters into his own hands. Lionel Messi Skips First Barcelona Training Under New Coach Ronald Koeman Amid Reports of a Move to Manchester City.

Tim Artmann has organised a fundraising campaign to help the Bundesliga club secure funds so that they can sign Lionel Messi in the summer. The drive has a target of €900 million but six days since its creation only an amount of €2,497 has been donated until now. Artmann also added that if the Argentine does not sign for the German club the amount will be donated to a charity which helps people get access to clean drinking water.

The description of the GoFundMe campaign reads ‘We, the fans of VfB Stuttgart, are collecting money to pay for Lionel Messi's transfer. In the event that the planned amount is not reached on time or Lionel Messi joins another club, 100% of the money raised will be donated to Viva con Agua.’

Manchester City have been tipped as the favourites to sign the Argentine if he is to leave Barcelona in the summer. The Premier League side are willing to splash the cash for the 33-year-old and Lionel Messi is also interested in the prospect of reuniting with Pep Guardiola and competing at the highest level in his twilight years.

