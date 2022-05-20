Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.

Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium. He created history as soon after he scored 57th run in this match.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Shines As Bangalore Stay In Contention For Playoffs.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)