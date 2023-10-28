Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): With an aim to fostering empowerment and equality within the kabaddi ecosystem, Yuva Kabaddi Series in alliance with the Indian Association for the Blind, conducted a special kabaddi match on Friday in Madurai.

The game was organised for the visually impaired players who impressed everyone with their skills and were relentless on the mat as they celebrated the power of inclusivity, as per a press release by Yuva Kabaddi Series.

The exhibition match was hosted during the monsoon edition of the revolutionary Yuva Kabaddi Series.

"Inclusivity is at the heart of what we stand for. We believe that sports have the power to transcend physical limitations, inspiring players regardless of their physical abilities. The collaboration with the Indian Association for the Blind has been a milestone mission to introduce these specially-abled youth and empower each of them to play kabaddi and showcase their relentless pursuit for excellence despite being visually challenged," commented Vikas Gautam, CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

"This exhibition match not only showcased talents but will also go a long way to inspire others to break barriers and create a more inclusive sports community for the game in India," he added.

The blind association has been serving blind students to participate in national and international sports and games to showcase their performance worldwide. In the past 15 years, these players got several national and international medals and a total of 14 visually impaired players from Tamil Nadu participated in the Yuva Kabaddi exhibition match as well.

They exhibited incredible skill and resilience leaving the audience in awe and edge of the seat as Madurai Knights defeated Madurai Victors by 61-47 scoreline. Madurai Knights' S Kaviraman (11 tackle points) and Madan Raj (17 raid points) impressed the most as they were adjudged best defender and best raider of the match respectively.

"The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been a great experience for the players and it will help them to gain more confidence. The accommodation, food and hospitality were very nice and the organisers of Yuva are very friendly and easy to reach. We would like to thank Yuva for giving us this wonderful opportunity," stated P Saravanaram, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Blind Sports Association.

The exciting action was also enjoyed by the viewers live on DD Sports and FanCode, making it an example of how sports can be a catalyst for positive change and inclusivity.

Yuva Kabaddi Series, India's first tournament for Next Gen athletes, was launched in 2022. The tournament aims to deliver a professional platform for young players (U-23, below 80 kgs) and groom them for the biggest stage. The platform has been inspiring many to take up the sport and become professional athletes from across the country, and many have gone to play for India. (ANI)

