Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj, who has rediscovered his lost rhythm and swagger, wants to "focus on the present" and "enjoy" his bowling in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Siraj, who was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in last year's mega auction for a whopping sum of Rs 12.25 crore, has started to live up to his hefty price tag. It wasn't an ideal start to his GT stint, considering he spilt 54 runs and went wicketless in the campaign opener against Punjab Kings.

However, after a nightmarish start, Siraj notched up his performances, raised the tempo with his blistering speed, and effortlessly scythed wickets across all phases of the innings.

On his return to his hometown against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Siraj brought thunder down the ground, pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration, and sewed up his career-best figures in T20 format en route to 100 IPL scalps.

Siraj, who was axed from India's Champions Trophy squad, something he was unable to "digest", wants to improve and learn every day while focusing on the present and enjoying his scorching spells.

"Every day, I want to learn something new. I want to focus on the present and enjoy my bowling," Siraj said in a candid chat with GT skipper Shubman Gill in a video posted by the IPL.

Siraj ended the night with figures of 4/17, his best in T20s and went past the 100-wicket mark in the cash-rich league. His night became special as the 31-year-old's family was present at the venue to witness the 'Miyaan Magic' firsthand.

"You can't describe the feeling when you perform in front of your friends and family. They only come at one venue, and I can't describe that feeling right now," Siraj added.

Siraj's impressive wicket pool featured Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh. His indefatigable spell restricted Hyderabad to a sub-par 152/8, which GT chased down without breaking a sweat and sealed a seven-wicket victory, courtesy of Gill's unbeaten 61. (ANI)

