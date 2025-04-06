Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as Gujarat Titans (GT) crushed a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday.

GT started the 153 run chase in a shaky way, losing two wickets for 16 runs. However, sensational 90-run stand between Gill and Sundar took the match away from SRH and the total was chased down with 20 balls left. GT is at the second spot in the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. SRH is struggling at the bottom, suffering their fourth successive loss after a big win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring campaign opener.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

During the run-chase of 153 runs, Gujarat Titans (GT) was off to a poor start as both Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) fell for cheap to Mohammed Shami and skipper Pat Cummins respectively. GT was 16/2 in 3.5 overs.

Skipper Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar then had the responsibility to form a partnership and prevent any further damage.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Ten.

The attack officially started with Gill taking down Shami with two successive fours in the fifth over and then Sundar unleashing carnage on Simarjeet in the following over, hitting him for two fours and two sixes, getting those 20 pressure-relieving runs, ending the powerplay at 48/2, with Sundar (23*) and Gill (19*) unbeaten.

With a fine boundary through deep mid-wicket, Sundar helped GT bring up the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs.

A counter-attacking 50-run stand between the two came in just 27 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was 82/2, with Sundar (40*) and Gill (36*) unbeaten.

GT reached the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. Gill also reached his first IPL fifty of this season in 36 balls, with seven fours.

Washingon's electric knock of 49 in 29 balls (with five fours and two sixes) ended as a fine catch from Aniket Verma, who came running from the deep, gave Shami his second wicket. He fell one short of his half-century on his IPL debut for GT. GT was 106/3 in 13.1 overs and this spelled the end of a vital 90-run stand.

Sherfane Rutherford was next up on the crease and he came out swinging. After welcoming Shami with a four, he smashed a helpless Abhishek Sharma for 18 runs, including four boundaries.

The duo finished the game without losing any more wickets. GT ended at 153/3 in 16.4 overs, with Gill (61* in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Rutherford (35* in 16 balls, with six fours and a six).

Shami delivered a spell of 2/28 in four overs while Cummins took 1/26 in 3.4 overs, but it was not enough.

Earlier, pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a dreamy outing in front of his home crowd at Hyderabad while a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) failed to impress yet again, posting just 152/8 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT).

During their innings, except for a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27), SRH was never really in the game as GT continued to give them setbacks consistently. A fiery cameo of 22* from skipper Pat Cummins made sure SRH crossed the 150-run mark.

After SRH was put to bowl first by GT, they got off to a poor start as a sharp low catch by Sai Sudharsan at midwicket removed dangerous Travis Head for eight in five balls, with two fours. Mohammed Siraj got the first wicket, with SRH at 9/1 after one over.

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan attempted to build a partnership, with Abhishek getting a couple of boundaries against Ishant Sharma in the second over, while the duo scored three fours against the veteran in the fourth over as well.

However, Siraj's exploits continued on his home ground as a lofted shot by Abhishek towards mid-on went into Rahul Tewatia's hands, giving the pacer wicket of Abhishek for 18 in 16 balls, with four boundaries. SRH was 38/2 in 4.4 overs. This was his 100th IPL wicket.

At the end of six overs in the powerplay, SRH was 45/2, with Ishan Kishan (15*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2*) unbeaten.

SRH crossed the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

However, just after that, Ishan fell to Prasidh Krishna for 17 in 14 balls, caught by Ishant while attempting a pick-up shot. SRH was 50/3 in 7.2 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen took SRH safely to 64/3 at the end of 10 overs, with Nitish (11*) and Klaasen (8*) unbeaten. The duo stitched a half-century stand, making a meal out of Rashid Khan's spin as they smashed him for boundaries, ending his spell at 0/31.

However, Sai Kishore provided GT with a breakthrough, cleaning up Klaasen's stumps for 27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six. SRH was 100/4 in 13.5 overs. He also removed Nitish, who played a knock of 31 in 34 balls, with three fours. SRH was left at 105/5 in 15.1 overs.

SRH just could not stop the tumbling of wickets. Another reckless hit from Kamindu Mendis cost him his wicket, and he walked back for just one run after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. SRH was 120/6 in 17 overs.

Siraj got his third wicket, trapping Aniket Verma leg-before-wicket for 18 in 14 balls. SRH was 135/7 in 18.4 overs. He cleaned up Simarjeet Singh for a duck to get his fourth wicket. SRH was 135/8 in 19 overs, and Siraj ended his spell at 4/17.

Skipper Pat Cummins, however, refused to give up, starting the final over with a four and six against Ishant. Mohammed Shami also chipped in with a four. SRH ended at 152/8 in 20 overs, with Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) and Shami (6* in two balls). The final over was the best one as it gave away 17 runs.

Siraj (4/17) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Prasidh (2/25) and Kishore (2/24) were also impressive with the ball.

Brief Scores: SRH: 152/8 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 31, Heinrich Klaasen 27, Mohammed Siraj 4/17) lost to GT: 153/3 (Shubman Gill 61*, Washington Sundar 49, Mohammed Shami 2/28). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)