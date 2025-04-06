Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): India and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Siraj reached this milestone during his side's IPL clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Sunday, which is his home stadium in domestic cricket.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Ten.

'Miyan', as he is known, was at his fiery best as he landed a dream spell of 4/17 in four overs, bowling at an economy rate of 4.20. These are his best-ever figures in the IPL.

Now, in 97 matches, Siraj has taken 102 wickets at an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.60, with the best figures registered today.

Also Read | GT 78/2 in 9 Overs (Target 153) | SRH vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Washington Sundar-Shubman Gill Stitch Steady Partnership.

Siraj has been unplayable in IPL 2025 and it is reflected in his numbers as he has taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75, with the best figures registered today. He is the joint second-highest in IPL 2025.

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first after GT won the toss. The top order of Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) was poor once again as the side was reduced to 50/3. A 50-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 in 34 balls, with three fours) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and a cameo by skipper Pat Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) lifted SRH to 152/8 in their 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Sai Kishore (2/24) were also impressive with the ball. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)