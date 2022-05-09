Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the IPL 2022.

The talismanic Indian batsman was dismissed for a duck in the green jersey match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the 15th edition of IPL leaving his fans disheartened.

Actor Ranveer Singh who was present in the Star Sports office during the match between RCB and SRH in IPL said he hopes the former Indian captain regains his form soon as Team India would need him during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Ranveer said, "It is quite disappointing to see Virat getting out on a first-ball duck. However, it doesn't affect his stature. He was and will always be a great cricketer. I want him to come out of this bad phase soon because I want to see him do well for Team India in the T20 World Cup."

During the match against SRH, Kohli opened the batting for RCB at Wankhede Stadium and the right-handed batsman was dismissed on the first delivery bowled by Jagadeesha Suchith when he gave a simple catch to Williamson towards the short mid-wicket.

After reading expressions of his favourite cricketer sitting disappointed in the dugout, Ranveer said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "Virat is one of the best batsmen in the world. It was his third golden duck in IPL 2022, which is completely unexpected. I thought Virat would play a big knock today. He is definitely going through a bad phase but I want this player to be fully recharged before the T20 World Cup so that he regains his prime form for the big tournament."

RCB will now be going up against Punjab Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on May 13. (ANI)

