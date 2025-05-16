Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) Rajat Patidar, who is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru this IPL, revisited the 2022 season when he was left "sad" and "angry" after being ignored by the franchise despite assurances, only to be called up later as an injury replacement.

Patidar also admitted that being handed over the captaincy by the inimitable Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025 did put him under pressure, but supportive words from the legend calmed him.

Patidar has been one of RCB's middle-order mainstays this season, scoring 239 runs in 11 games as the southern franchise aims for a maiden men's IPL title.

"I had got a message (ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022) that you be ready... that we will pick you. I had a little hope that I will get another chance (to play for RCB). But I wasn't picked in the mega auction. I was a little sad," said Patidar on an RCB Podcast.

However, the 31-year-old Madhya Pradesh cricketer didn't have to wait long to again wear the RCB colours as one of his state-mates got injured. But Patidar was not really keen on coming back to Bengaluru, knowing that he would hardly get an opportunity to play in a star-studded lineup.

"I (had) started playing in my local matches in Indore (after not getting picked in the auction). Then, I got a call that 'we are picking you as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia', who was inured. To tell you frankly, I didn't want to come as a replacement because I knew that I won't get a chance to play there, and I always feel that I don't want to sit there (in dugout).

"I wasn't angry. It was like, if they didn't pick me (during the auction), then I won't get it (get to play). I was angry for a while but then I was normal," said Patidar, who led Madhya Pradesh to the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Being handed over the reins of a side that has the iconic Kohli in its ranks did put pressure on Patidar, but the star batter's backing gave him confidence.

"I had a lot of questions like, there are so many (big players) in the team. Virat Kohli is such a big player, how will you do it under him. I know how supportive he is about this (captaincy change).

"I knew I have his full support. Like I said, this is a learning for me, it's an opportunity for me. So, I will learn as much as I can from him. Because no one has the experience and ideas that he has in every role -- be it batting, as an individual and as a captain," said Patidar.

The day he was unveiled as the RCB skipper was one of the most memorable days for Patidar and he says he went "completely blank" while receiving the plaque from Kohli.

"I have seen him (Kohli) since I started watching TV, in the IPL, off the field, in the Indian team... To take that thing (captaincy plaque) that he has been doing for so many years... and he is giving it to me with his own hands.

"When he was giving it to me, I was a bit worried about how to take it. I was completely blank about what to do. He told me to hold it. I held it. After that, I was looking at him like, what should I do?

"Then he said a couple of words like, 'you deserve it, you earned it'. So I felt a little bit okay. I mean when he said this to me then I became normal in that situation. I learn from him as much as possible. So I think that was a special moment... the way he introduced me to so many fans."

