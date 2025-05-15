Virat Kohli was spotted in Bengaluru as he rejoined the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) camp ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2025. It was announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) earlier that IPL 2025, which was suspended for one week due to the India-Pakistan tensions, will restart on May 17 with an RCB vs KKR clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli, in the viral video, was seen walking out of the hotel in his RCB training kit with a bag on one of his shoulders. RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table and are hot favourites to go through to the playoffs with three matches still remaining. Virat Kohli Net Worth: Check Out Star Cricketer's Wealth, Properties, Brand Endorsements and More as He Retires from Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli Spotted in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli at Team Hotel, Bengaluru - Virat Kohli has reached Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/lujiZnrBkq — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)