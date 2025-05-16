The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to restart on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Earlier, the IPL 2025 was stopped for a week due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Meanwhile, RCB posted a video on their social handle where star batter Tim David was seen enjoying Bengaluru's heavy rain. Tim David was seen sliding across the covers and enjoying the downpour. The video has gone viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar Grinds Hard in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Tim David Enjoys the Heavy Rain in Bengaluru

Tim David ❌ Swim David ✅ Bengaluru rain couldn’t dampen Timmy’s spirits… Super TD Sopper came out in all glory. 😂 This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts. 🩳🤣#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/PrXpr8rsEa — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2025

