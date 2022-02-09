Leesburg, Feb 9 (AP) Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the December 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

Also Read | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph (72 kph) speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff's statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with the team, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.

Her family announced the Olivia S Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her death, saying in a statement that “her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”

The Post reported that Everett was released after posting USD 10,000 bond according to a statement from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad, who said "we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)