Queensland [Australia], November 6 (ANI): Washington Sundar shines with a three-wicket haul as India squared off against Australia for 119 to post a commanding victory of 48 runs in the fourth T20I in Carrara on Thursday.

With this win, India leads the five-match T20 series 2-1. Australia fell well short of the target on a pitch that wasn't the easiest to play shots on. The spin trio of Sunda, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy combined to grab six wickets.

While chasing 168 runs, Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short opened the innings for Australia. After a quiet first two overs, Short and Marsh took on Arshdeep Singh, 15 runs off the third over.

Axar Patel in the 5th over, removed Short after his decent innings of 25 runs off 19 balls and Josh Inglis. Inglis, in the final over of the power play, slammed two fours off Jasprit Bumrah to power Australia at 48-1 after six overs.

In the 8th over, Marsh escaped a lucky chance as dropped by Abhishek Sharma. Flighted delivery and Marsh's mistimed towards long-off, and Abhishek charges in, dived forward and hangs on with both hands, but the ball pops out as he hits the ground.

However, in the next over, Patel removed Inglis for almost a run a ball 12, and Tim David joined Marsh in the middle. In the following, Shivam Dube got the better of Marsh as he was removed for 30 off 24.

Dube also removed Tim David for 14, and Marcus Stoinis came to the crease. After 12 overs, Australia were 95-4 with Marcus Stoinis 4* (3) and Josh Philippe 8* (6) on the crease.

In the 14th over, Arshdeep got the better of Philippe for 10 off ten balls, and Glenn Maxwell joined Stoinis at the crease. India took wickets at regular intervals, as in the following over, Varun Chakaravarthy cleaned up for two, and Ben Dwarshuis joined Stoinis at the crease.

Washington Sundar then struck with two back-to-back wickets, removing Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett in the 17th over. Sundar, in the 19th over, removed Adam Zampa to square off Australia's innings for 119.

Earlier in the first innings, India's batting order struggled to gain momentum as they posted 167/8 against Australia in Carrara on Thursday. A late flourish from all-rounder Axar Patel helped India reach a competitive total after a middle-order collapse.

India managed 46 runs in the final six overs and lost six wickets in the process.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. India did not have the fiery start they were used to as the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma managed 49 in their first six overs. Sharma scored 28 off 21 balls, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed by Adam Zampa.

Promoted to number three, Shivam Dube contributed 22 off 18 balls with a boundary and a six but was bowled by Nathan Ellis. Vice-captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with 46 off 39 deliveries before Ellis struck again to remove him.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav looked dangerous with a quick 20 off 10 balls before falling cheaply, while Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3) failed to make an impact. Washington Sundar added a quick 12 off seven balls before becoming Ellis's third victim.

Axar Patel provided a much-needed late push, scoring an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls with a four and a six to lift India to 167/8.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout performer with figures of 3/21, while Adam Zampa also impressed with 3/45. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21) vs Australia 119 (Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Short 25; Washington Sundar 3/3). (ANI)

