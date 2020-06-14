Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Wasim Jaffer, Murali Karthik Extended Their Love for Game Through Domestic, County Cricket: VVS Laxman

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Wasim Jaffer, Murali Karthik Extended Their Love for Game Through Domestic, County Cricket: VVS Laxman

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Sunday praised Wasim Jaffer and Murali Karthik, saying that the duo extended their love for the sport through stints in Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively.

Laxman shared a photo of Jaffer and Karthik as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

Also Read | World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act.

"They didn't play for India as much as they should have, but @WasimJaffer14 and @kartikmurali extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. They are the pioneers of a generation that chose to write its own cricketing destiny," Laxman tweeted.

The right-handed Jaffer played for Mumbai for most of his career and later also represented Vidarbha.

Also Read | Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India's Enigmatic Winger.

He played 260 first-class matches and accumulated 19,410 runs with the highest score of 314. He has 91 ton and 57 half-centuries to his name.

He is the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches. He also became the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy, a major domestic tournament in India.

Jaffer also played 31 Tests for India, managing to score 1,944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries.

He is one of the few Indian batsmen who has a double hundred in the West Indies. He made 212 against the hosts in St Lucia. Jaffer also donned the Indian jersey in two ODIs and scored 10 runs.

On the other hand, Murali Karthik played 8 Tests, 37 ODIs and 1 T20I for India and managed to scalp 61 wickets across all formats.

Karthik is a veteran of county cricket as he represented Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset and Surrey.

He was a key overseas player in the county championship for many years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
cricket India Middlesex nLaxman overseas player Ranji Trophy West Indies
You might also like
Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Viral

Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Football

Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Bollywood

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement