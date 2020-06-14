Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger

One of the future stars of Indian football, Udanta Singh celebrates his 24th birthday today (June 14, 2020). Since his emergence on the Indian football scene as a teenager in 2014, Udanta has continued to improve himself each passing year and is now one of the most potent attacking threats, for his club Bengaluru FC and for the national team as well. So on the winger’s birthday, we take look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Manipur, Udanta Singh started his footballing journey at the prestigious Tata Football Academy. Blessed with raw pace and power, Udanta has the ability to break any defence with his trickery. From the famed TFA academy, Singh made the jump to Bengaluru FC and has been with them since. The winger has played for the national team at the youth level as well as for the senior team.

Lesser-Known Facts About Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh was born on June 14, 1996, at Manipur, India

Singh started his football career at the famous Tata Football Academy.

His Uncle, Samson Singh, also played top division football.

Udanta Singh was signed by Bengaluru FC in 2014 after a friendly match against TFA.

As a Youth Player, Singh played as a No.9, before Ashley Westwood, former BFC coach shifted him on the wings.

In May 2015, Udanata scored for Bengaluru against Persipiura Jayapura in AFC Cup, becoming India's youngest scorer in the competition.

Udanta Singh made his debut for India on March 24, 2016, against Iran

On June 2018, Singh scored his first international goal against Chinese Taipei.

Udanata Singh has won the I-League (2015-16) and Indian Super League (2018-19) title with Bengaluru FC.

