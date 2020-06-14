Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger

Football Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Udanta Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the future stars of Indian football, Udanta Singh celebrates his 24th birthday today (June 14, 2020). Since his emergence on the Indian football scene as a teenager in 2014, Udanta has continued to improve himself each passing year and is now one of the most potent attacking threats, for his club Bengaluru FC and for the national team as well. So on the winger’s birthday, we take look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Manipur, Udanta Singh started his footballing journey at the prestigious Tata Football Academy. Blessed with raw pace and power, Udanta has the ability to break any defence with his trickery. From the famed TFA academy, Singh made the jump to Bengaluru FC and has been with them since. The winger has played for the national team at the youth level as well as for the senior team.

Lesser-Known Facts About Udanta Singh

  • Udanta Singh was born on June 14, 1996, at Manipur, India

  • Singh started his football career at the famous Tata Football Academy.

  • His Uncle, Samson Singh, also played top division football.

  • Udanta Singh was signed by Bengaluru FC in 2014 after a friendly match against TFA.

  • As a Youth Player, Singh played as a No.9, before Ashley Westwood, former BFC coach shifted him on the wings.

  • In May 2015, Udanata scored for Bengaluru against Persipiura Jayapura in AFC Cup, becoming India's youngest scorer in the competition.

  • Udanta Singh made his debut for India on March 24, 2016, against Iran

  • On June 2018, Singh scored his first international goal against Chinese Taipei.

  • Udanata Singh has won the I-League (2015-16) and Indian Super League (2018-19) title with Bengaluru FC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bengaluru Fc I-League India Football Team India National Football Team Indian football Indian Super League ISL Udanata Singh Udanta Singh Lesser-Known Facts
You might also like
Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to Represent India in AFC Cup Competitions As AIFF Confirm All Three Continental Spots to ISL Teams
Football

Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to Represent India in AFC Cup Competitions As AIFF Confirm All Three Continental Spots to ISL Teams
ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Subrata Paul on Two-Year Deal
Football

ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Subrata Paul on Two-Year Deal
ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Pratik Chaudhari Parts Ways With ‘Hometown’ Club Mumbai City FC
Football

ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Pratik Chaudhari Parts Ways With ‘Hometown’ Club Mumbai City FC
Sandesh Jhingan Expresses Desire to Be India’s Regular Captain, Reveals Dream of Playing in Europe
Football

Sandesh Jhingan Expresses Desire to Be India’s Regular Captain, Reveals Dream of Playing in Europe
ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Former Jamshedpur Centre-Back Tiri Joins Champions ATK After Fallout With Kerala Blasters Over Pay Cut, Says Report
Football

ISL 2020–21 Transfer News: Former Jamshedpur Centre-Back Tiri Joins Champions ATK After Fallout With Kerala Blasters Over Pay Cut, Says Report
Pakistan Batsman Shan Masood Wants to Take On Jasprit Bumrah Challenge
Cricket

Pakistan Batsman Shan Masood Wants to Take On Jasprit Bumrah Challenge
Indian Women’s Footballer Indumathi Kathiresan Dons Police Uniform in Battle Against COVID-19
Football

Indian Women’s Footballer Indumathi Kathiresan Dons Police Uniform in Battle Against COVID-19
Igor Stimac Calls for Change in Citizenship Rules to Allow Foreign-Based Indian Origin Footballers to Play for National Team
Football

Igor Stimac Calls for Change in Citizenship Rules to Allow Foreign-Based Indian Origin Footballers to Play for National Team
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement