Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act

Health & Wellness Ashwani Mishra| Jun 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST
A+
A-
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
World Blood Donor Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter and Getty Images)

There are few noble deeds than saving lives by donating blood in this world, and to commemorate this virtuous act, the World Health Organisation (WHO) came up with the idea of celebrating World Blood Donor Day annually on June 14. It is a day to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to thank those who contribute to the blood banks. Blood requirements are often critical events that can define life and death, and it is thus imperative to have a commendable supply of blood variants available at all times and all places. In order to ensure the safe supply of blood transfusion, a massive co-ordinated effort is needed by the medical bodies, which is often a challenging and thankless job. On World Blood Donor Day 2020, we take a look seven celebrity blood donors who have contributed in saving lives from time to time. World Blood Donor Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Encourages Blood Donation.

Cristiano Ronaldo: A frequent blood donor, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the unofficial brand ambassador for blood donation on the planet. The sporting great has a vast reach and regularly speaks about the importance of donating blood. He has also refused to have a tattoo on his skin in order to be in perfect condition to be a donor.

Gary Lineker: Former English striker Gary Lineker’s son George survived a rare form of Leukaemia as a young child, and this prompted Lineker to promote blood donation actively. He had spoken about the importance of National Blood Week and why is it essential to boost blood storage when England hosted major events like Olympics in 2012. The occurrence of sporting extravaganza often led to the disruption of blood donation and hence the initiative by Gary Linekar. Are You Putting Yourself at A Risk of COVID-19 By Donating Blood in A Hospital-Setting? Here's How to Donate Blood Safely During the Pandemic!

Jackie Chan: Although superstar Jackie Chan fears needles, he is a regular blood donor and over the years has taken part in several ad campaigns where he has encouraged people to donate blood. 

Tom Hanks: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson recently beat the dreaded COVID 19 virus and in order to contribute to the development of a vaccine for this disease, the couple donated both blood and plasma.

Kedar Jadhav: India middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav took to the kind act of donating blood on his birthday. In 2016, he visited the Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan in Pune and contributed to the blood bank.

Rahul Dravid: Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid is known as a gentleman both on and off the pitch. So when many of his fellow cricketers were busy with “Ice Bucket Challenge” on social media, the Wall donated blood to patients in Bengaluru.

Nani: Telugu superstar Nani and his wife did their bit to help children suffering with Thalassemia by donating blood. They reached out to the NTR Trust in order to donate blood and save lives.

On World Blood Donor Day 2020, let us thank everyone who contributes in maintaining the blood supply chain. From the donors to the medical fraternity involved in the transfusion, everyone is playing his part in saving lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Afghanistan Coronavirus Blood Blood Donation Blood Donor Day 2020 Coronavirus Cristiano Ronaldo Gary Lineker Jackie Chan Kedar Jadhav Nani Rahul Dravid Tom Hanks WHO World Blood Donor Day World Blood Donor Day 2020 World Health Organisation
You might also like
Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, Who Died in Terrorist Attack in Baramulla: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, Who Died in Terrorist Attack in Baramulla: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
News

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Hollywood

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details)
World Blood Donor Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Share These Sayings and Slogans to Motivate Everyone For Generous Act of Blood Donation
Festivals & Events

World Blood Donor Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Share These Sayings and Slogans to Motivate Everyone For Generous Act of Blood Donation
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement