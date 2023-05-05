New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a video on his Instagram handle updating fans about his recovery from the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

Pant posted a video where he was seen throwing away his crutches, implying that he could now walk without them.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match 50.

He captioned the video, "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cr3ETPpoujS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Also Read | RCB Wins 'Twitter World Cup 2023', Beat Tanzania's Simba Sports Club in 'Final Poll'.

Pant had shared an Instagram story of visiting the gym on Wednesday.

In the story, he pointed to a wall on whicb were the words, "Sports do not build character, they reveal it".

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, sustaining multiple injuries.

After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to a Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

While Pant was ruled out in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he could not keep himself away from the action as he was seen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, cheering for his franchise, Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)