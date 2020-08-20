Melbourne [Australia], Aug 20 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades have appointed Amy Satterthwaite as skipper for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season six.

Satterthwaite missed last season while pregnant with her first child.

The team has also re-signed Lea Tahuhu.

The Renegades have locked in their full 15-player squad for the new season which includes the signing of Erin Fazackerley from the Hobart Hurricanes.

"It'll be great to rejoin the team in a playing capacity this season after Jess (Duffin) did such a fantastic job leading the group last year," Satterthwaite said in a statement.

"I've enjoyed getting back into training in recent months and I've embraced the challenge of working on my game after a few sleepless nights, but it's all good fun. I'm looking forward to working alongside our new coach Lachie Stevens and seeing what the team can achieve," she added.

Tahuhu is the club's second-leading wicket-taker of all time, while Fazackerley played 30 games for the Hurricanes after making her debut in the third edition of the tournament.

The 22-year-old showed her striking ability in a knock of 58 runs off 48 balls in her second last hit for the Hurricanes last year.

Head coach Lachlan Stevens is pleased with the final make-up of the playing list.

"Amy and Lea bring so much leadership and skill to the group and we're excited about seeing what Erin can do this season. There's obviously some continued uncertainty about how the season will unfold but we'll just focus on preparing as best we can and tackle the challenges that confront us along the way," Stevens said.

Renegades WBBL squad: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (RSA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (captain - NZ), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. (ANI)

