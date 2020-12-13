Liverpool [UK], December 13 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Everton, Chelsea's Mason Mount said his side did not start "well enough" while terming the opponents a "tough team".

Everton defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute which was enough for Everton to claim all three points from the game.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund Sack Head Coach Lucien Favre After 5-1 Defeat Against VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga.

"Everton are a tough team, they make it very hard," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying.

"We know we didn't start well enough, we didn't start like we have been playing recently and then we got punished. From 1-0 down it is a difficult game, so we have to look at how we started and correct that for the next game," he added.

Also Read | Allan Border Slams Australia A’s Performance Against India, Calls It Absolute Disgrace.

Chelsea is currently placed on the fourth position with 22 points from 12 games. Mount said his side cannot repeat their mistakes in the upcoming games if they want to keep "pushing for number one" spot.

"These things happen sometimes but we want to be pushing for number one and we can't start like that. We know that," he said.

"We have to look at where we went wrong and really try to correct it for the next game because the games come thick and fast and it's another away game so we need to ready for that," Mount added.

Chelsea will now take on Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)