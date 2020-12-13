Manchester [UK], December 13 (ANI): After playing out a goalless draw against Manchester United, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that the side has been missing the goal striking ability of Sergio Aguero.

Aguero has been bogged down by injuries this season and he has not played a lot of football since the sport returned following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He did not feature last season after picking up an injury in the 5-0 win over Burnley on June 22 and has made only five appearances this season.

"We miss Sergio but for the last six months, not just today, he was injured a lot of times. One step at a time, he still isn't fit. Other players are working hard. Today he had a problem in his stomach and couldn't make a session. He was at home," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course, we miss Sergio, he is the best striker in Manchester City's history. In the next short time, we will go without him and I am sure when he is fit, he will be back," he added.

If City had managed to defeat United, then the side would have been just three points away from the table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur. However, Guardiola said that he is happy with the draw against United.

"It's a good point. I would like to win but okay, it's Old Trafford we cannot forget. They are so fast up front. It's Manchester United. Most parts of the game, we were good. We lacked chances to score but we were good," said Guardiola.

"I am so proud. This team will kill you. They are so fast, so good, so strong at set-pieces. Coming here to Old Trafford, this is quite good. I know the expectation for Manchester City is so high and we accept this but being solid is good," he added.

Manchester City will next lock horns against West Brom on Tuesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

