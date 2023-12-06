Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday rued that her bowlers couldn't properly execute their plans in the first T20I against England but said it was a new bowling line-up and they need such games heading into next year's T20 World Cup.

Indian bowling lineup, which included two debutants Shreyanka Patil and Sakia Ishaque, struggled as England posted 197 for six after being asked to take first strike.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India could manage just 159 for six to go down by 38 runs in the first game.

"We didn't follow our plans. They will learn quickly and and we need these kinda games so that we can learn from our mistakes before the T20 World Cup. I know it's a tough game. We had slight change in bowling department so we will come back stronger," said Harmanpreet after the match.

Also Read | West Indies vs England 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Watch Telecast of WI vs ENG Cricket Match on TV in India.

Chasing an imposing 198, India opener Shafali Verma smashed a 42-ball 52 but she didn't get much support from the other end as India were limited to 159 for six.

"We just needed to back ourselves, we were looking for good start. After a couple of wickets, we had control over the game but the last ten overs didn't quite go to plan.

"We were not upto the mark and we need to discuss positives and come up with a positive attitude in the next game."

India also put up a shoddy effort on the field with multiple fielding lapses only mounting their agony.

"I was expecting good fielding, but when you are away from international game, pressure could get to you," the skipper said.

England captain Heather Knight was happy with the effort of her team but said they need to ensure they don't give away too many extras.

"It was a good game. It's the way we want to approach the game, India are a good side and we wanted to put the pressure from the onset. I would have bowled first but really pleased with the way we batted and that score.

"A lot of extras we conceded, we could improve on that," said Knight, referring to the 21 extras that England conceded.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (77), who shared an 87-ball 138 for the third wicket with opener Danielle Wyatt (75), was adjudged the player of the match.

"I am really happy. Been playing cricket in Australia, so really happy to be back with England and put up a performance like this. We wanted to be brave and take the attack to opposition," she said.

"Danni did that pretty well and we were able to build that partnership, she took that pressure off me. What's great about us is we have different strength. We worked together well in a partnership. Happy for her 100th game.

"Wicket was pretty good, there was something for spinners if you bowl in right area and the slower balls were quite effective which made it slightly difficult for the batters."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)