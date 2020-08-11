Cologne [Germany], Aug 11 (ANI): After winning the Europa League quarter-final clash against Copenhagen, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side wants to be in the final and win the competition.

"We need to go that next step. The next step for this team as well. That's the challenge for them now. Okay, three semis [this season] but that's close, that's not where we want to be. We want to be in a final and we want to win it," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in Cologne to book their spot in the semi-final of Europa League.

During the match, Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute after Anthony Martial was fouled in the box. Bruno Fernandes took the responsibility and made no mistake in putting his club ahead of Copenhagen.

Manchester United will either take Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-finals on August 17.

Reflecting on Wolves and Sevilla, Solskjaer said, "Two good teams, definitely. We know everything about Wolverhampton. I had a last-16 round with Molde against Sevilla, so I want to get back at them for that as well, so I don't mind. We'll look forward to the next one and we can sit back and watch Wolves and Sevilla tomorrow." (ANI)

