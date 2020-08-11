Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is leaving no stones unturned during his practice sessions, and one can expect him to fire in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, along with sweating hard in the nets, the southpaw has done some special preparations for the gala tournament. The three-time IPL champion has got the names of his wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and son Rio inked on his arms. Taking to his official Instagram page, Raina shared the pictures of his new set of tattoos and the left-handed batsman looks nothing but delighted. Suresh Raina ‘Can’t Wait’ for Upcoming Season.

"They give me a reason to live," wrote the 33-year-old while sharing a picture of his new tattoos on Instagram. On the upper part of his left arm, Raina has got his wife's name while his daughter's name is in his forearm of the same hand. On the other hand, his newborn son's name is inked on his right forearm. Have a look. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

With Chennai Super Kings restricting the travelling of family members, Raina will undoubtedly miss the company of his wife and children. However, the tattoos on his arms will boost him to make a mark in the gala tournament.

Meanwhile, the three-time IPL champions are scheduled to reach Dubai on August 21 after a five-day practice session at Chepauk stadium. The South African duo of Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis is expected to join the team on September 1 while some players like Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir might miss some initial matches due to their participation in Caribbean Premier League 2020.

