Madrid [Spain], April 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League clash against Liverpool, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his team wants to do well in the match and that's the only thing on their mind.

Real Madrid is scheduled to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday, with the second leg slated to be played on April 15.

"It's a knockout tie. It's to be played over two legs. We know there are 180 minutes or more, but for us, as always, the most important thing is tomorrow's game. We're not looking any further ahead than that. We want to do well in this game and that's all we're thinking about," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"Liverpool are a complete team. People will tell you that the three forwards are very good and that's true, but they're a very strong and solid team, and they're play very much as a team. I'd focus more on the team as a whole, not on one particular aspect. We know that the three forwards are very dangerous players and we're going to have to watch out for everything," he added.

Zidane also praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying that he is a "top coach".

"He's a top coach. He's been coaching for a long time, he's experienced. The work he's done throughout his career and now with Liverpool. Everyone has their own characteristics. He doesn't have to do it the way I do it or he has to do it the way I'm doing it. Everyone has to work the way they are, but I look at all coaches," he said.

"I like to learn and I learnt a lot, especially when I was doing the course. He's achieved great things even before that final, and after he won the final. When I did my coach training course I learnt a lot of things from a lot of coaches, the best ones, and also from Klopp, but every coach has his own style and doesn't have to copy the others," Zidane added. (ANI)

