London [UK], January 29 (ANI): After securing a 3-1 win over Tottenham, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said that it was "good to put things right" and get back to winning ways.

Liverpool were witnessing a poor run of form in the Premier League, going five matches without a win. However, the team produced a stunning performance against Tottenham to take three points from the game. Alexander-Arnold said that everything clicked for them in the match.

"I think our intensity. We've been getting there in the last few games but just haven't really been scoring, but it all clicked today. It was a good place to do it as well against rivals and it's always nice to get the win," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

He also said: "At the end of the day we are a team that likes to perform well but it's a results business and we want to be getting wins. We haven't been able to get that in the last four or five games, so it was good to put things right and do it in a way like we did."

During the match, Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Sadio Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to slot in from close range. Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, fizzing a shot into the far corner after Hugo Lloris could only parry Mane's shot into his path.

Tottenham responded immediately as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with a powerful strike, taking the scoreline to 2-1. However, Liverpool managed to restore their two-goal lead with Mane's strike in the 65th minute.

Reflecting on his goal, Alexander-Arnold said he was able to influence the game like he wanted to.

"I've just gambled a little bit, hoping that the 'keeper would parry it. He did and I was there to tuck it away. It's been a while since I scored and it felt good to get back on the scoresheet again. I felt good out there tonight. I felt like I was back at my best and was able to influence the game like I wanted to," he said.

The result moves Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 37 points, four points behind leaders Manchester City. Tottenham are placed in the sixth position with 33 points. (ANI)

