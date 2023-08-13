Lauderhill (US), Aug 13 (PTI) The fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies witnessed third interruption of the day after the umpires decided to stop the proceedings during the former's chase of 166 runs in the 13th over here on Sunday.

The onfield umpires called off the play due to some lightning in the skies, which was the third break in the play on Sunday, with the first two coming in the first innings due to rain.

Chasing India's 165 for nine, West Indies were 117 for one in 12.3 overs during that stage and are ahead in terms of DLS par score which is 91.

