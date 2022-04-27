Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Weightlifter Ann Mariya MT of Mangalore University smashed the clean and jerk national record in women's +87kg class to win a gold at the Khelo India University Games here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Mariya lifted 129kg to break Manpreet Kaur's clean and jerk record (128kg) set at the National Championships earlier this year.

With a 101kg effort in snatch, Mariya, who trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence here, won her event with a combined lift of 230kg.

Though she missed out on equalling her national record in the combined lift (231kg) set at the National Championships, Mariya was delighted to have bettered her personal best in the clean and jerk.

Seventeen gold medals were decided on the day which saw five meet records. Jain University tightened their grip on the top spot in the medal table with 10 gold, four silver and one bronze.

The day also saw end of weightlifting, basketball and badminton competitions.

The pool produced the first meet record of the day with Anna University winning gold in the men's 4x100m medley.

Jain University, who boasted of Tokyo Olympian Srihari Nataraj and Siva Sridhar in their ranks, led the race comfortably right till the anchor leg.

But Anna University's anchor Adhithya Dinesh took the lead with a powerful swim and brilliant flip turn. Adhithya had suffered a hairline fracture in January and was on bed rest for three weeks. KIUG provided the platform for his remarkable resurgence.

Jain University also logged their first gold outside of the pool, winning both the men's and women's team events in badminton.

Two medals were available in mixed teams events at the shooting range. Savitribai Phule Pune University won gold in the mixed 10m air rifle with the duo of Rasika Kulve and Gajanan Khandagale outshooting Manipal University's Manini Kaushik and Yash Vardhan to clinch the gold.

Gajanan also has a bronze in the 10m individual air rifle event.

Meanwhile, University of Madras won gold in the women's basketball, beating SRM University 65-48.

Archery kicked off at the Jain Global campus on Wednesday, with four qualification events on the schedule.

