Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): Harry Brook's unbeaten century and quickfire fifty from captain Aiden Markram propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Brook struck the first century of the IPL 2023 as the 2016 champions held their nerves to ward off a spirited challenge from Kolkata Knight Riders.

"There was one ball I was facing against Chakravarthy and crowd went mental. I think I was putting pressure on myself after a few games, you go to social media and people talk rubbish. I just went in the don't-care mode today and played this knock, " said Harry Brook in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Put to bat first, SRH got off to a fiery start as their openers Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook slammed Kolkata bowlers all around the ground and gathered 40 plus runs under 4 overs.

Brook hammered Lockie Ferguson for 23 runs with the help of four boundaries and one maximum. Abhishek Sharma and Brook slammed Suyash Sharma for three boundaries gathering 15 runs in the 16th over of the game.

"It was a special night, it was tense but it's good to be on the winning side. A lot of people say it's the best place to bat at. I am happy to do what the team wants me to do. This knock is definitely up there, " said Harry Brook.

The 2016 champions have registered their second consecutive win after facing defeats in the first two games. The SRH are now in seventh position with two victories and two losses in four matches. (ANI)

