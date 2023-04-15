Despite Matt Henry picking a hat-trick, New Zealand were humbled in the series opener against Pakistan. The Green Shirts apparently took a 1-0 lead following an 88-run win in the first T20I. New Zealand in a chase of 183 could manage only 94 in 15.3 overs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

Thanks to Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub’s 47 each, Pakistan managed a total of 182 in 19.5 overs. In response, New Zealand kept losing wickets and never looked settled in the chase. Pacer Haris Rauf, who was Man of the Match, picked 4/17 to set up a victory for Pakistan. For Blackcaps, Mark Chapman was highest run-scorer with 37 runs.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PAK vs NZ match will commence at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ T20I series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on the JioTV app.

