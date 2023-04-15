Manchester City can narrow down the gap at the top of the table to three points with a win over Leicester City in a Premier League fixture. Pep Guardiola’s men are in sublime form and most notably brushed aside Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-final tie recently. They boast of a brilliant attacking talent, certainly the best in Europe and the Foxes will struggle to contain them. With four defeats in their last five matches, Leicester City are in the drop zone and their situation looks bleak. Another defeat and their recovery from this situation will be even more difficult. Manchester City versus Leicester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Achraf Hakimi's Property Registered Under Mother’s Name, Wife Gets 'Nothing' After Filing Divorce; Twitterati React With Funny Memes.

Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will be the two central midfielders for Manchester City but the duo will likely be advanced role to make a front six. Kevin de Bruyne is the floater and will occupy several spots in the final third and create openings for Erling Haaland. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish were brilliant against Bayern and could trouble Leicester City. Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias are all set to form the central defensive partnership.

Dean Smith replaces Brendan Rogers as the manager of Leicester City and he has very limited time to get the club of the dire position they are in. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are the heart and soul of their attacking unit and if the visitors are to score, the duo needs to have a good game. Wilfred Ndidi has not had the best of season just like the other team members but his ability to break up play will come in handy.

Manchester City are set to host Leicester City in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 15. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

