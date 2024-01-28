West Bromwich (England), Jan 28 (AP) The FA Cup fourth-round match between West Brom and Wolves was paused on Sunday after apparent crowd trouble.

The game at the Hawthorns was stopped in the 82nd minute with Wolves leading 2-0.

The West Midlands clubs have a longstanding rivalry and this was the first time they had played each other since 2021.

Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands with referee Thomas Bramall taking both teams off the pitch to wait for the unrest to subside.

The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th minute.

Police and security rushed to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed.

A line of stewards could be seen gathering in front of the corner of the ground as fans waited for the game to restart.

Flares were also thrown in the away section after Wolves opened the scoring in the first half and objects appeared to be thrown at Wolves' Tommy Doyle as he prepared to take a corner. (AP)

