St. John's [Antigua], July 31 (ANI): West Indies made four changes to its T20I squad that endured a 5-0 series whitewash at home against Australia ahead of the three fixtures against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Florida, US.

West Indies announced a 14-player squad for the three T20Is against Pakistan, with a couple of injuries prompting them to tweak their squad. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles, have been drafted into the squad for Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, respectively.

Cricket West Indies confirmed that Alzarri has been rested for the series after playing a prominent role in their tour of the UK and the home series against Australia. The decision to rest the pacer is a part of his workload management ahead of a busy schedule of cricket for the rest of the year.

Evin Lewis, who missed the fifth T20I against Australia due to injury, has been ruled out against Pakistan. CWI revealed that Lewis will return home for monitoring ahead of the 50-over leg of the series.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King both sustained side strains in the fifth and final T20I against Australia in St. Kitts. As a result, Hetmyer has been deemed unavailable for the series, while King is still being assessed to determine his availability for the 50-over leg of the series, which bowls off on August 8 in Trinidad.

West Indies squad for Pakistan T20Is: Shai Hope (capt), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Team Management: Daren Sammy (Head Coach), Rawl Lewis (Team Manager), Floyd Reifer (Assistant Coach Batting), Ravi Rampaul (Assistant Coach Bowling), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach Fielding), Dr Denis Byam (Physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Fitzbert Alleyne (Massage Therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (Team Analyst), Jerome Foster (Media & Content Officer). (ANI)

