Harare [Zimbabwe], June 20 (ANI): Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza after displaying a match-winning performance with his bat and ball against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, "promised" his country to do something special in the World Cup.

Sikandar Raza outplayed the Netherlands with his wholesome performance where he scored 102* runs and bagged four wickets in the match.

Also Read | Brazil vs Senegal, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of BRA vs SEN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

In the post-match presentation, he said, "As much as I'm smiling inside, the job isn't done. This team takes a lot of pride in the performance, we've promised our people about doing something special. We played 6 games against Pakistan 'A' recently, and we have scored 350+ thrice.

Credit to the grounstaff for the pitches here, they've been really good. The platform was already set when I walked in and I just cashed in. It wasn't on my mind (about the century), the last few innings, I have made 30s and 40s five times, as long as the team wins, we don't care about individual performances. I'm happy for the boys, they are happy for me, we support each other. Thankful for god and for the people for the wonderful support."

Also Read | Estonia vs Belgium Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

Zimbabwe chased down a massive target of 315 comfortably in just 40.5 overs and by six wickets in hand in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match at Harare in Zimbabwe.

Sikandar Raza's all-around performance outplayed the Netherlands. He took a four-wicket haul in the match followed by an explosive knock of 102 off 54 balls.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a total of 314. Opener Vikramjit Singh scored the highest runs of 88 off 111 balls for the team. Captain Scott Edwards also smashed 83 off 72 balls. Max O'Dowd hit a fifty for the Netherlands.

Sikandar Raza displayed a brilliant performance, he took four wickets by conceding 55 runs. Richard Ngarava dismissed two batters by conceding 40 runs.

Chasing a total of 315, Zimbabwe got to a good start, their openers Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine built a fifty-run partnership. Joylord scored 40 off 55 balls and Craig scored 50 off 48 balls.

After their dismissal, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza steered the innings.

Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 102 off 54 and Williams hit 91 off 58.

For the Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad was the pick of the bowler. Bas de Leede and Vikramjit Singh cleared one-one batter each.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 315 (Vikramjit Singh 88, Scott Edwards 83, Sikandar Raza 4/55) Vs Zimbabwe: 319 (Sikandar Raza 102, Sean Williams 91, Shariz Ahmad 2/62). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)