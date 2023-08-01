Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], August 1 (ANI): West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

India are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies which is currently tied 1-1. After comprehensively winning the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados, the Indian team were handed a defeat in the second match at the same venue as the hosts valiantly fought back.

Star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not included in the third ODI. In the absence of Rohit, Hardik Pandya will lead India again in the third ODI. India made two changes - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat come into the XI for Umran Malik and Axar Patel.

Speaking at the time of the toss, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We gonna bowl first and extract as much as we can from the surface. We are playing the same team. Looks a better surface and expect the ball to come on a bit better. It is all about the process and we need to be more consistent with the results as well."

India captain Hardik Pandya said, "Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar. Going to the decider the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game. Looks good (the surface), I don't think much will change, batting first gives a good opportunity for us to set a good total."

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

